Action ordered against those spreading disinformation regarding Covid-19

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah presided over the meeting on COVID-19 Disinformation Prevention Mechanism at the Ministry of Interior. The committee consists of 9 members, with Dr. Faisal Sultan holding the seat of Senior Member while other members include representatives of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health, FIA, ISPR, PEMRA, PTA and NCOC. The Federal Minister for Interior, Ijaz Ahmad Shah directed the Director Cyber Wing, FIA to closely monitor and hold the responsible ones accountable for their actions. He reinforced the point that strict and immediate action should be taken against these people. The Minister further said that people who are involved in such actions are not pro country or its people. “The primary purpose of this committee is to ensure that correct and credible information goes to our people” Ijaz Shah said. He promised to fully utilize the available resources to find out the people behind spread of this disinformation. The Minister insisted upon the role of media in this matter and said we should all collectively work together to counter this menace of pandemic.