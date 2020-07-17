PM, his frontmen protecting K-Electric’s corruption: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his front men are protecting K-Electric corruption. In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PPP leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) has no answer to any question raised about corruption in the press conference. “Day3, PTI has no answer to any question rasied about corruPTIon. IK & his ministers front men involved in KP BRT CorruPTIon. IK & his frontmen role in protecting k-electric corruPTIon, no answer to FIA report. IK’s sisters corruption. Ministers Corruption,” he tweeted. Imran Khan and his front men are involved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) bus rapid transit (BRT) corruption, he alleged.