R Madhavan reveals his board exams score, motivates students

Actor R Madhavan’s tweet is serving as an inspiration to many students and people across the country.

He recently dedicated a post for all the students who received their board exam results on Wednesday and with it, he revealed how much he had scored his board exam.

“To all those who just got their board results – congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it … and to the rest, I want to say I got 58 percent on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends,” Madhavan tweeted.

Many people consider your marks decide your future, but sometimes, it is not true. What also counts is your dedication, commitment and hard work to achieve your goals.

Madhavan’s tweet has gone crazy viral with the comment section filled with several reactions. “You are an inspiration, Maddy,” read a comment while another user wrote, “Aww, what a sweetheart.. you know how to cheer ’em up! I’m sure you made the day for so many and I hope their parents went easy on their kids.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan will next be seen in the much-awaited ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. The film is based on former Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan who was accused of espionage.