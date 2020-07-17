Amitabh Bachchan, currently recovering from coronavirus, shares another post from hospital

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, is constantly sharing updates from the hospital on his social media accounts. His latest post features idols of two Hindu deities and he captioned it in Hindi, “Ishwar ke charno mein samarpit.” Amitabh Bachchan is admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital along with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, who is also COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, last night, the 77-year-old megastar shared a quote urging people to introspect and steer clear of negative “trendsetters” in life. He shared the quote in Sanskrit and explained its meaning in the subsequent tweet. “People who express jealousy, dislike, dissatisfaction, anger, and doubt towards all others and those who live off others…these six kinds of people always remain filled with sadness…that is why, whenever possible, save yourself from people who have these traits,” his tweet read.