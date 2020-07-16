The problem of delinquent police officials is not specific to Pakistan. It is an issue that needs international attention of police higher ups as well as political leadership in every country. What recently happened in the United States in the shadow of raeisim was a shoeking sad example of murder by a racist delinquent police official. Killing of George Floyd J, by a Minneapolic police officer was obviously a case of racial profiling and racial and ethnic inequality.

The Punjab police (Efficiency and Discipline) rules 1975 confer sufficient powers upon senior police officers to deal with the delinquent police officials, known for their illegal and unauthorized acts. In the background of corruption and corrupt practices of such elements, the good name and reputation of senior police officers is negatively impacted. Their credibility is badly affected. It is time for senior police officers to re-build their good image and reputation by showing courage to firmly resolve to deal with the delinquents’ and the spoilers. Rooting out corruption and illegal-unauthorized acts becomes necessary for restoring a balanced image of the police organization, which is supposed to protect and help the law-abiding citizens. Timely corrective action is essential for effective and honest police force as well as a resolve for good governance.

How do the delinquents find a place in the police organization is an important question related to recruitment and selection process and subsequent training for improvement in the quality of police man-power, something is wrong somewhere. All the good intentions and deliberations to bring about desired positive change have not been fruitful, it seems. Have we benefitted from the advantages of new systems of police administration? Has any progress happened in changing the “Thana culture” and in the thinking of the vested interests and their greed? Exploitation continues basic rights of the people are denied. The system helps promote the interests of the corrupt and the greedy.

The corrupt are facilitated by the delinquent police officials who often violate directives of senior responsible police officers. So, what is the usefulness of accountability we talk of day and night, when there is no responsibility to be seen anywhere. Accountability, authority, and responsibility should go together. Who will bring change in police culture if politicization of the systems continues to benefit the vested interests and the greedy who have all the ways open to let them go on with their illegal and unconstitutional designs and plans to cheat and rob the law-abiding citizens as well as the state institutions.

Pakistan’s police administration is in urgent need of developing its own confidence-building strategy in the light of our peculiar socio-cultural circumstances as well as successful crime- control experiences of other countries. This situation requires not only organizational changes in police force but also positive interaction with the community. Community policing implies control of crime with the willing support of public. It visualizes a police force which tries to keep itself close to and in tune with the communities it serves in providing peace and security to the citizens. Challenges the police force confronts have to be addressed effectively with meaningful involvement of local communities. Modern police force everywhere, including Pakistan, possesses considerable legal and administrative powers to control crime and maintain law and order. Yet fast-changing life styles have thrown challenges which are huge and complex to be met by police alone. To cope with multi-dimensional crimes the police will have to review its traditional hardline approach and adopt new techniques, including local participation and effective involvement of local communities in support of the task before the police force.

To meet the demanding conditions of contemporary society specialization in occupational fields has become the hall-mark of progressive police structure and functions. Personnel trained for particular types of duty, like tactical patrol force, special events squads, riot squads and crime control teams, have been formed to meet particular situations adequately and effectively. Police has been quick to adopt new technological advances like fast autos, wide range walkie-talkie telephones radio, television and computers. These have vastly improved the quality of police services. Furthermore, special efforts have been made to improve public relations by taking press and public into confidence.

Enlisting public support for police operations is not an easy task, especially because of the people’s long-standing reservations about the honesty and efficiency of police. Factors which may influence the nature and degree of cooperation which individuals may extend to police in its investigations of a crime are: (i) visible effectiveness of police actions rather than more assurance of safety; (ii) People’s perceptions about police effectiveness and fairness based on their own personal experiences; (iii) identity and sharing of aspirations between the police and the community for curbing crime.

Superior performance is possible through new thinking, new defined objectives and goals and clarity about the outcome you expect and strategy that you wish to use

Delay in responding to calls in need and mishandling of cases by police have created a distance between the people and the police.

If police is able to remove fears by being helpful and caring in its relationship with citizens and is easily accessible, the chances are that people will involve themselves in the crime control tasks of police. The police should, by its actions, demonstrate that it is accountable to and accountable for the people it serves.

Remember, superior performance is possible through new thinking, new defined objectives and goals and clarity about the outcome you expect and strategy that you wish to use. Thing is that you have to leave the comfort zone and devise new approaches to get to your new destination with a workable plan of action. New outcome could be expected with new thinking only, and new approaches to issues to be resolved. Like a professional researcher you ask superior questions for superior response of superior answers. Now you know where you wanted to go and why? It requires professional outlook and training with a purpose to deliver and be satisfied by your own performance. The old-style police administration fails to give a vision to deliver with efficacy and adequacy. Higher performance should be the mission of senior police officers and those next in ranks. It is import mission for them all to keep watch on “delinquent police officials” and their unacceptable behaviors and attitudes. We need to bring about qualitative change in the police perspective and approach resting on a thorough understanding of the longer social issues and a keen awareness of the psycho-social environment in which we live.

It is sad that in spite of reforms efforts and administrative reorganization to bring about improvements in the working of police administration no significant change is visible. Thana culture has not changed. Biased reports from officials provide help and support to criminals against innocent law-abiding citizens. It is a matter of shame that stresses and strains for the ordinary citizen remain the same even 74- years after independence. It is for senior police officers at all levels in inject an element of objectivity, honesty and fair play. Investigation and reporting task must be entrusted to senior officers who have knowledge and insight. There should be an environment indicating that justice appears to have been done.

Relook at the wisdom of the Punjab police (Efficiency and Discipline) rules 1975, that confer sufficient powers upon senior police officers to deal with the delinquent police officials at whatever level. Writ against the delinquent police officials is long overdue to bring about desired change in police handling and mishandling issues. Senior police officers are expected to deliberate for healthy, effective and accountable police force. Independent Pakistan deserves clean responsible, and accountable police personnel.

The writer is the former director of National Institute of Administration (NIPA), Government of Pakistan