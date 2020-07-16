Pakistan provides second consular access to Commander Jadhav: FO

Pakistan provided second consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Indian request on Thursday. First consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) 1963 was earlier provided by Pakistan on 2 September 2019. The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav were also allowed to meet him on 25 December 2017.

Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 1500 hours.

Commander Jadhav is in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on 3 March 2016. During investigation, Commander Jadhav confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives. He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s judgment of 17 July 2019. It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgement.