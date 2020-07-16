Picture of Sarah Khan with her engagement ring trending on social media

TV actress Sarah Khan on Wednesday took her fans by surprise when she announced that she got engaged to singer Falak Shabir. Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared her picture showcasing Shabir kneeling down on his knee while proposing her.“I said yes,” Khan wrote with photo of engagement. She also shared a photo where in her fiancé could be seen on his bended knees to propose her. The couple later shared more content from their engagement ceremony. Khan looked stunning in a red ensemble while Shabbir looked suave in a suit. In what seemed like a scene from a film, the ceremony concluded with fireworks and laughter.