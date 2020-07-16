A resolution submitted in assembly to punish men with fashionable beards

Former ruling PML-N Punjab Assembly member Rukhsana Kausar has called for legislation to crack down on men with ‘fashionable beards’ and barbers.

She has submitted a resolution in the assembly to legislate in this regard, according to which beard is the sunnah of the Prophet of Islam, so legislation should be enacted to ensure strict action against those who designed beards and related barbers.

According to Rukhsana Kausar, she pointed out a religiously undesirable act according to her jurisdiction and submitted a resolution in the House. Now, whether they pass or not, she has done her duty.

The resolution further said that any kind of styling of a beard is a grave sin and an insult to the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet.

“When I see youngsters on the streets and in the markets with different styles of beard in the name of fashion, I feel hurt, because that is against the teachings of Islam,” the lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, the move drew sharp criticism on social media.

“Want to ride time machine. Go to Pakistan, will take you 1400 years back. Punjab Assembly tables a resolution to declare trimming or designing of beard illegal & punishable, bcoz Beard is Sunnat nabwi so it should not be designed or crafted,”Arif Aajakia, a human rights activist posted.

Farooq Tariq, a general secretary of the Pakistan Kisan Rabita Committee, a network of peasant organizations, urged the PML-N to explain whether or not it was supporting its member’s resolution.