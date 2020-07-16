LHC to hear bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif in two corruption cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the bail plea of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in two corruption cases.

A two-member bench of LHC, headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Abid Masood Naqvi will conduct the hearing of two corruption cases i.e. assets beyond means and money laundering case.

The opposition leader did not appear in the last hearing due to coronavirus. It is pertinent to remember that the bench dissolved the pleas filed by Shehbaz Sharif on 11th July.

Shehbaz Sharif in his plea took the stance that the NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry. The bureau made the case with hateful intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly, Shehbaz said.

Chairman NAB and others have been made parties in the petition. The petition, which was filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, states that Shehbaz Sharif started his business in 1972 and played an important role in agriculture, sugar, and textile industries and joined politics in 1988 for the betterment of the society.