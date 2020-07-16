New deputy commissioner transforms Gujranwala within eight months

Gujranwala, a well-known city for its historical significance, culture, agriculture and fast-growing industry, was in past also known as filthiest city of the Asia, now has successfully get rid of this label and also lined up in developed and beautiful cities of Pakistan. This is a bitter fact that administration has paid much more role for development, prosperity and beauty of the city than the politicians of the city. The present Deputy Commissioner Lt. (Retd), Sohail Ashraf’s role in this regard remains remarkable and within a few months of his arrival, he changed the scene of the city and saved the citizens from serious problems like dirt, illegal encroachments, environmental pollution, broken roads and chaotic traffic. Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf has set up three new parks in just seven to eight months to provide a healthy environment to the citizens and also upgraded the existing parks to make them greener. During the tenure of present DC Gujranwala grabbed first position in respect of collecting agriculture revenue throughout the province, while education rank has also been got upgraded, DC has established dozens of green belts not only at G.T road but also link roads have also been got greenish to provide a pleasant and healthy atmosphere to the citizens. During corona pandemic DC’s performance was remained excellent and remarkable, DC Sohail Ashraf set up a 500 beds field hospital only within seven days, while corona wards were also set up at DHQ hospital and all THQ hospitals.