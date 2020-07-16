The City School announces 100% admission fee waiver

Since its inception in 1978, The City School was driven by the passion for delivering quality education to every child across Pakistan. In the spirit of its founding ‘No Child Left Behind’ policy, The City School Cares initiative is winning hearts of parents nationwide.

As Pakistan remained engaged with the Covid-19 pandemic, The City School played its part by remaining at the forefront of community building, youth development and refining education.

Since school closures at the start of the pandemic, The City School has rolled out TCS Blended, its signature blended learning platform. Through TCS Blended, TCS group has successfully conducted online classes from playgroup to A levels. After becoming the only school in Pakistan to have official Microsoft School status for all its branches, TCS Blended also boasts exclusive access in Pakistan to EdTech platforms such as CENTURY, and GL Assessments, global leaders for high quality assessments and online learning.

After all these endeavours to enrich education experience, The City School; under its “City School Cares” initiative, has now announced that it will waive off 100% admission fee in all campuses nationwide. The offer is extended to all age groups and classes at TCS campuses. This is a great news for parents who want to provide their children with a firm academic base and a secure future. As the school re-opening status remains ambiguous, a lot of children are not receiving the educational care they require. With more and more parents feeling the pinch brought on by the financial implications of the pandemic, City School Cares is a sigh of relief for many strained parents.