Court directs NAB to file reference against Hamza at earliest

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz till July 28 in an assets beyond means case.

During the hearing, the court asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor to explain the haste in filing the reference against the PML-N vice-president. To this, the prosecutor responded that according to the procedure, the reference is filed once the investigation into the case is completed.

The court, then, directed the bureau to file the reference at the earliest and adjourned the hearing until July 28.

The bureau arrested Hamza last year for allegedly holding assets beyond known sources of income.