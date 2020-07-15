SCBA files review plea against verdict in Justice Isa case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In its petition, the association sought the expunging of seven paragraphs, ranging from 3 to 11, of the decision announced last month. President Dr Arif Alvi, the federal government and Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) have been made respondents in the petition.

The apex court last month had quashed the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, which accused the judge of being in possession of multiple undeclared properties in the name of his wife and children in the United Kingdom, terming it “invalid”.

Seven of the 10 judges on the bench had also ordered the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to seek explanations from the judge’s wife, Sarina Isa, and children on the nature and source of funding for three properties in their names in the United Kingdom and submit a report to the SC registrar.