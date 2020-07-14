Hearing in assets case against Khursheed Shah adjourned

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in assets beyond means case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah till August 4.

The hearing was adjourned due to no appointment of a new judge in the Sukkur accountability court. This is the fourth time that hearing was adjourned.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed assets reference of Rs1.23 billion against Shah and 17 others last year. It has also nominated his two wives, two sons, and son-in-law in the reference.

The court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench, Sukkur later cancelled the bail.