Senate human rights committee gives go-ahead to Zindagi Tamasha’s release

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Tuesday approved the screening of Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamaasha.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who chairs the panel, said in a tweet that the committee “found nothing wrong” with the film, adding that the censor board “has our go ahead to release post-Covid”.

On January 21, the federal government issued directives to postpone the release of the film. In a statement, PM’s aide of on information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the producers had been directed to postpone the film, adding that the government would immediately approach the Council of Islamic Ideology for its views over the film.

Later, in March, the Senate panel for human rights decided to take the matter in its hands and barred the CII from reviewing the film. The panel directed the Central Board of Film Censors to provide the committee a copy of the movie for screening, so the members could decide if its content was objectionable.

