Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’

An eight-year-old domestic worker was beaten up by her employers for allegedly stealing milk in Lahore’s WAPDA Town on Thursday, according to the police.

Sana was working at Hammad Raza’s home in Wapda Town and was allegedly punished frequently by her employers.

The girl was also burnt by a hot pan and had burn marks and bruises on multiple parts of her arm.

A complaint against the torture was made to the Child Protection Bureau by one of the neighbours who had heard the child’s screams. She is now in the protective custody of the bureau.

Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmed said that Sana had been working for seven months at Hammad Raza’s house for Rs5,000 a month. She said that upon her rescue it was noted that there were injuries on her hands and feet and burn marks on her neck and back.

“The child was beaten up on the allegation of stealing milk. She had been kept hungry for the past five days. The victim’s parents have been informed. After the child is presented in a court, a medical examination will be done as per court order, and an FIR will be lodged in police station,” the chairperson revealed.

She added that there were marks of torture on the entire body of child and her limbs were swollen because of being beaten while there was a deep gash on her wrist done by a knife. “On the back of her neck, she had been scalded with hot water. Her employers had slashed her stomach with a heated knife and her ankles were bruised from being beaten with a stick.”