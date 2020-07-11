EOBI pensioners to receive subsidised items at Utility Stores

Utility Stores Corporation will facilitate Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) beneficiaries through a Sahulat Card to procure basic food times on subsidised rates.

An agreement to this effect was signed in Islamabad in the presence of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bokhari and Chairman USC Zulqarnain Khan.

آج ہم نے EOBI اور Utility Stores کے درمیان ایک معاہدہ کیا ہے جس کے ذریعے

EOBI پنشنرز آٹا، چینی ، دال ، چاول اور گھی کی خریداری پر %10 یا زائد ڈسکاوئنٹ حاصل کر سکیں گے۔

اس کے لیے EOBI Sahulat Cards جلدجاری کئے جائیں گے اور اس سہولت سے 75 لاکھ لوگ فائدہ اٹھائیں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/THzRzIUrmX — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) July 10, 2020

The Sahulat Card holders will procure basic food items like flour, rice, pulses, cooking oil, and sugar at a discount of 10 percent. The cards will be launched from 1st August.

“The partnership between EOBI and USC is a landmark initiative for giving an impetus to the government departments’ efforts in materialising the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to transform the country into a welfare state,” Zulfi Bukhari said while addressing a press conference.

He highlighted that under the project, card holder EOBI pensioners and insured people would get a subsidy of about Rs1,000 per month on five essential food items such as wheat flour, oil, rice, grains and pulse.

He said EOBI’s pension has also been increased from Rs6,500 to Rs8,000 by the government and will be increased to Rs15,000 by the end of its tenure.

He said an extensive awareness campaign would be launched on electronic, print and social media to increase awareness among EOBI pensioners and insured persons to gain maximum benefit from the opportunity.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Utility Stores Zulqarnain Ali said transparency will be observed in provision of Sahulat Card for EOBI employees.