PSX announces to revise trading hours from July 13

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to revise trading hours according to which the market would begin trading from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm from Mondays to Thursdays.

However, there will be two sessions on Friday. The first session will begin from 9:15 am to 12 pm, whereas, after Friday prayers, the second session would resume at 2:30 pm and would continue till 4:30 pm in the evening. The new timings will be implemented from Monday, July 13.

This is a positive development for the Stock Market and will encourage investors and market participants to fully take part in capital market-related activities.

MD PSX, Farrukh Khan speaking about the reversion to normal timings at the Exchange, said, “It is with great pleasure that I announce that Pakistan Stock Exchange is reverting to normal market timings”.

As the COVID-19 cases witnessed a massive decline during the last few weeks, the SBP has revised bank timings for public dealing. According to the SBP’s instruction to banks, effective July 13, 2020, banks/MFBs will observe the office timings from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (with prayer/lunch break from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm) from Monday to Thursday.

On Friday, bank timings will be 09:00 am to 5:30 pm (with prayer/lunch break from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm) till further orders.