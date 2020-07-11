Ali Zaidi claims to expose Zardari in Uzair Baloch’s case

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has claimed to expose former president Asif Ali Zardari once again in Uzair Baloch’s case.

Ali Haider Zaidi uploaded a video on Twitter where he revealed the relationship between Habib Jan with Uzair Baloch and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Crime & politics have gone hand in hand.

Mafia Don Asif Zardari & his henchman Qadir Patel exposed yet again by Habib Jan who was once, in the middle of it all. https://t.co/JAT4CqxZjh pic.twitter.com/U2sLdDRIVJ — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) July 11, 2020

Habib Jan Baloch, a close associate of Uzair Baloch, has said in the video that after Layari operation of 2012, PPP again approached Uzair Baloch and paid him Rs50 million in cash. Habib added that after this Uzair Baloch rejoined PPP.

Habib Jan Baloch further said that the PPP government after coming under pressure distanced itself from Uzair Baloch. While responding to a question, he said that the group was involved transfers of police officials of up to rank of the IGP.

Habib Jan revealed that Asif Zardari had a meeting with Uzair Baloch and that was a very important meeting. Baloch told me by phone that Asif Zardari wanted to meet him and go with Qadir Patel.

According to Habib Jan, Asif Zardari wanted that his foster brother should contest the elections from Lyari. Muzaffar Tippi appeared on the scene which started the basis of the quarrel.

Ali Zaidi, in an exclusive interview with Dunya News, expressed his resolve of pushing hard to expose the PPP leadership and said that criminals should be punished. He also requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the Uzair Baloch JIT report.

The Federal Minister said that the PPP members are continuously making speeches in the parliament but when they come under the clutches of the law, they go silent.

Ali Zaidi added that mafias, dons and criminals, who deserve punishments for their crimes, are occupying senior government positions and making speeches on budget. He also urged everyone to support him in his war against the criminals.