EFU Life, HabibMetro team up to offer COVID-19 cover

HabibMetro Bank and EFU Life strengthened their partnership by taking the initiative to launch “COVID-19 Cover” – a first-of-its-kind product that aims to provide a financial solution to HABIBMETRO customers who are financially and medically impacted during the ongoing pandemic. A digital signing ceremony was conducted, where Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO and Ahmed Shah Durrani, Head – Retail Banking at HabibMetro Bank, along with Mr. Taher G Sachak, CEO & MD and Mr. Mohammed Ali, CSO & ED at EFU Life, signed the product agreement at their respective premises. The unique product, COVID-19 Cover, is a protection plan designed to cover the reimbursement of diagnostic test and daily hospitalization charges while also offering term life death benefit for individuals and families, with a premium starting from as low as PKR 1,400. Once launched, the plan will be available at HabibMetro Bank’s branches across Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Taher G Sachak, CEO & MD EFU Life said, `COVID – 19 Cover is carefully designed to address the financial needs of the masses and protect them medically against ongoing pandemic. The new addition of product is an affordable solution and a small step towards assuring the financial safety and peace of mind for the valuable customers of HabibMetro Bank: Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO of HabibMetro Bank commented, We are pleased to cater to the need-of-the-hour and collaborate with EFU to offer the COVID – 19 Cover Protection Plan as a very relevant financial solution in a timely manner during the ongoing pandemic: About HABIBMETRO Bank HabibMetro Bank commenced commercial banking operations in October 1992 and currently operates with an expanding nationwide network of over 398 branches in more than 130 cities across Pakistan. HabibMetro Bank is committed to offering unparalleled service through innovative financial offerings. About EFU Life Insurance EFU Life Assurance Ltd started operations in November 1992 as the first private sector life insurance company. In early 1993, EFU Life commenced its Group life insurance business and by March 1994, the company began writing its individual life business. EFU life a leading life insurance company of Pakistan remains committed in serving the masses and addressing the pandemic via a low cost solution and the plan would ease the burden of testing and hospitalization.