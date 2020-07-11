Mugello to host Ferrari’s 1,000th Formula One race

LONDON: The Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit will debut on the Formula One calendar in September to host the Italian team’s 1,000th championship grand prix, with Russia’s race in Sochi also confirmed on Friday. The Sept. 13 race, to be called the Grand Prix of Tuscany Ferrari 1,000, will follow on from the Sept. 6 Italian Grand Prix at Monza as the ninth round of a season that has been heavily revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia will be the 10th race on Sept. 27. Formula One said in a statement it still expected to stage between 15-18 rounds in a championship that started at Austria’s Red Bull Ring last weekend, with more announcements in coming weeks. Mugello will be the fourth Italian circuit to host a championship grand prix, after Monza, Imola and the Pescara road course. The Tuscan circuit, north of Florence, has been a fixture on the MotoGP calendar and is also used by Ferrari for testing and other races.