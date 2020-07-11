Precautionary measures in place to face monsoon: Larkana mayor

Mayor, Larkana, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, has claimed while briefing media persons that all foolproof precautionary measures have been taken to face monsoon 2020. He said leaves of all field staff and sanitation employees have been cancelled and their presence has been ensured at their concerned offices.

He said this after a meeting presided over by Local Government Department additional secretary Zahid Hussain Khemtio the other day.

Mayor further claimed that an emergency control room has been established at the Lakrana Municipal Corporation office which will remain open 24 hours but he did not give any number of the room. Shaikh further said that contingency plan has been prepared to fight rain emergencies and all concerned officers have been taken on board.

He further added that during any eventual emergency all relevant officers of the district administration including himself will be in the field along with their staff to provide relief to the denizens of Larkana.

Mayor further asserted that new water pumps and dewatering machines have also been procured but he could not give their exact number adding old machines have also been repaired. Mayor further claimed that desilting of all sewerage drains has also been started on an emergency basis but residents wander if the mayor has taken monsoon rains so seriously then who has barred him to maintain cleanliness in the city on regular basis because heaps of garbage are seen littered everywhere in the city which should have been lifted on daily basis but the citizens have been left at the mercy of their Creator.