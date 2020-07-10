IDDDS conducts International Webinar on Burhan Wani day

The Institute of Dialogue Development and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) organized an international online conference on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Burhan Wani Shaheed.

The conference was attended by international scholars, professors and youth from occupied Kashmir, Malaysia, UK and Turkey.

Kashmiri scholars from different countries said that the Kashmiri people are fed up with the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The conference stressed that the youth must be represented for Kashmir freedom of movement.

It was also emphasized that NGOs could play a key role in this regard.

Scholars based in the UK also said that a large number of Kashmiri Diaspora reside in the UK can raise the voice of Kashmir at the international level.

Participants in the conference from occupied Kashmir said that that Kashmiris all over the world, including Azad Kashmir, can raise their voice effectively.

They reiterated that Kashmir issue needs to be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions for which the Kashmiri people are looking to Pakistan.

They urged that Imran Khan shall utilize his liberal posture globally and visit the world for Kashmir cause support personally.

Participants from Turkey stated that Turkey can be Centre of gravity if Turkish people are sensitized with Islamic connection of Kashmir and rise of Hindutwa is seriously taken here as threat for Muslims.

IDDDS Director Dr. Waleed Rasool, Syed Fasih Kazmi from Malaysia, Nadeem Chaudhry from Turkey, Faiza Gilani, Syed Amir Gardezi from Azad Kashmir, Syed Mujtaba from Srinagar Indian Occupied Kashmir and Dr. Ashfaq Hussain from UK also attended the conference.