Shahid Afridi foundation logo to feature on players’ kits during England Tour

Shahid Afridi former Pakistan skipper has announced that Shahid Afridi Foundation Logo will feature of the Pakistan cricket team’s playing kits during the series against England.

The team is currently training in Worcester ahead of three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September and were recently spotted with no logo on its training kits.

“We’re delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB. Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour,” former skipper Afridi tweeted.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A well-placed source in the PCB said that negotiations were continuing with the one multi-national beverage company, which had shown interest in signing a new team logo sponsorship deal but had offered an amount far below the expectations of the board’s marketing pundits.