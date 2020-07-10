Teenager accidentally kills himself while shooting TikTok video

In yet another incident, a teenage boy accidentally shot and killed himself while shooting a TikTok video.

The incident took place in the Abbottabad’s Bagan neighbourhood where a 10th-grade student named Abdul Samad was filming a video for the Tik Tok with a gun. He accidentally squeezed the trigger and shot himself.

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. This is not the first time that a life has been lost while filming a TikTok video. Lately, an 18-year-old boy in Narowal lost his life while making a video for the app.

Earlier, a life has been lost while filming a TikTok video. In April, a 22-year-old man died after being hit by a train while shooting a video at the Jumma Goth railway station in Bhens Colony.

According to the Landhi Railway police, Kashif had been running on the railway tracks while doing a TikTok challenge when the train hit him, causing critical head injuries. His friends, who were also filming videos, took his body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Separately, in December, a 16-year-old boy, Ammar Haider, was accidentally shot dead while recording a TikTok video with his friends in Sialkot. The friends told the police that he shot himself by accident, though the deceased’s parents claimed one of his friends shot him.