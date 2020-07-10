Police officials turn out to be patrons of land mafia in Faisalabad

According to the sources Faisalabad police officials from have turned out to be patrons of the land mafia who were caught forcefully vacating property and kept the affected family into illegal custody.

A video footage clearly showed Faisalabad policemen threw out an elderly man, named by Khalid, from his house after allegedly receiving bribe from the land grabbers.

It emerged that the family members were kept in lock-up despite a local court put a stay order.

In a separate incident in Karachi, the police forces have arrested four officials from Al-Asif Square neighbourhood near Sohrab Goth area over charges of collecting extortion from the citizens of the metropolis.

Police sources said that the Station House Officer (SHO) Safdar Abbasi was also removed from his position over the accusation of backing the criminals in the area.

Notably, the detained police officials include three constables and a head constable who were involved in illegal activities in accordance with the case filed at the police station.