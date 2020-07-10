Cases lodged against 24 govt workers for ‘getting money under BISP’

Following the completion of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation , cases against 24 employees have been lodged for allegedly receiving money under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

According to media reports these employees are said to have got money from BISP thought misuse of their authority.

More than 140,000 govt employees were allegedly found among BISP beneficiaries’

Out of total 820,165 beneficiaries disqualified from the BISP database, 14,730 were government employees or servants of railways, post office and the BISP programme while the government servants are not entitled to this aid.