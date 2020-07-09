Further delays in Peshawar BRT won’t be tolerated, warns KP CM

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting to review progress on the completion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project was held here Wednesday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation on the progress so far made on the completion of the mega developmental project.

The chief minister termed BRT as a flagship project of the provincial government and directed the high-ups of all the concerned departments and entities for result oriented steps to fulfill their parts of responsibilities on war footings in order to ensure 100 per cent completion of the project without any further delay.

The meeting was informed that work on all the reaches of the BRT corridor was in final stages and finishing works were in full swing whereas test run of BRT buses on the main corridor has also been started.

Besides Adviser to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir and administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, the meeting was also attended by the high-ups of Peshawar Development Authority, TransPeshawar Company and other concerned entities.

The chief minister made it clear to all the relevant quarters that any further delay in the completion of the project would not be tolerated, adding that in case of any further delay, stern action would be initiated against the responsible ones and no one would be spared.

He rejected the proposal for partial inauguration of the project and made it clear that the entire project would be inaugurated once only, and directed all the concerned quarters to ensure cent percent completions of the all the responsibilities on their parts as soon as possible.

He assigned additional chief secretary the task to review physical progress on the completion of the project by holding daily meetings of all the concerned departments so that formal inauguration of the project could be made possible without further delay.