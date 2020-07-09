SBP issues new timings for banks, from 9am to 5:30pm

KARACHI: Banks in the country will remain open for business from 9am to 5:30pm, the State Bank of Pakistan announced on Thursday after it had issued revised timings due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to a SBP notification, banks will remain open from 9am to 5:30pm for public dealing. This will be applicable from Monday to Friday, it added.

On Fridays, lunch and prayers break will be observed from 1pm to 2:30pm. While from Monday to Thursday it will be from 1:30pm to 2:00pm.

The banks will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The new timings will be effective from July 13.