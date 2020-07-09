Black bear suffering from Zoochosis in Bahria Orchard Zoo rescued after Daily Times’ report

The zoo has recently come under fire again because of a bear who is in a sorry condition and struggling to cope with high unbearable temperature.

A black bear at Bahria Orchard Zoo was showing severe symptoms of Zoochosis. The psychological phenomena termed by Bill Travers in 1992 implies severe physical and mental illness in animals kept in captivity.

Not only this, the bear was neglected, severely dehydrated and hungry.

The black bear’s condition showcased boredom, loneliness and isolation which impacted his mental health. We can relate to his agony as we live our lives totally isolated in such challenging times. The black bear is now safe and recovering.

Even the enclosure where the bear is kept is not suitable for such animals. In fact, most of the enclosures in the zoo are inadequate and reportedly do not meet the standard operating procedure (SOP).

He sits in a concrete enclosure at Bahria Town Zoo in temperatures of up to 40C (104F) and is said to have been depressed.

Visitors had taken video at the zoo showing the bear pacing around his cage nonstop, burying his face in his paws and sprawling out on the floor, refusing to move.

ACF Animal Rescue, an animal welfare organization took to social media and announced that the bear was checked by doctors today, and its care takers were advised to enrich his enclosure which is happening over the next 10 days. They are also moving the female bear who is at another vicinity nearby this enclosure hopefully in the next few days, so they can get to know each other and slowly start living together when the male bear’s mental health improves. Socializing will do them both some good.

Lollywood actor, Shaan, pertaining to the animals’ condition at the Bahria Town, requested Malik Riaz to shut down all zoos. The actor tweeted:

special Request to #MalikRiaz owner Bahria town . Kindly close Down all your ZOOs as animals are being treated very badly. It is a humble request to either take notice or send them back to their natural habitat. As kindness towards animals is a part of our faith as well. #Bkind pic.twitter.com/y45HkEeWlB — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 5, 2020

