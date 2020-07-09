PM inaugurates Islamabad Isolation hospital, infectious treatment center

Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Islamabad Isolation hospital and infectious treatment center.

The 250 bed state of the art facility has been constructed in record forty days. It will meet additional requirements to ease pressure from capital hospitals.

The news was shared by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar in a Tweet, where he wrote that 250-bed state of the art facility has been constructed in record 40 days.

PM @ImranKhanPTI will inaugurate a specialized 250 bed infectious diseases hospital in Islamabad today. The hospital was built by NDMA in just 40 days to meet the needs due to the covid pandemic — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, there has been an improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Pakistan with figure now reaching 145,311.

Pakistan has confirmed 61 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 240,848. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,983.