Super Model Mehreen Syed’s NGO, iCare offers free beautician course

Supermodel and chairperson of the non-profit iCare, Mehreen Syed announced that her NGO has transformed the lives of around 4270 women and gave a shout out to those girls who want to make something out of their lives.

The NGO is now offering a free beautician course for women.

While Mehreen Syed is most famous for her well-deserved supermodel status, not many people are aware of her philanthropic work and projects in Pakistan.

For the last seven years, Syed has been involved with the International Fashion Academy Pakistan (IFAP), an institution that she founded in Lahore with the intention of providing girls with vocational training relative to the fashion and beauty industries.

Mehreen involved big names to sign up as visiting faculty and her efforts lent credibility to the academy. Syed then established an NGO, ICARE, that aimed to empower girls from underprivileged backgrounds, by teaching them hair and makeup as well as helping them clear exams from the Punjab Board. While she had been managing all this single handedly, she decided it was time to step up and involve a brand that would help her empower even more young girls.