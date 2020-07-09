Online retailor Shein under fire for selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs

Online retailer Shein came under fire last weekend after the post on its official page selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs went viral on social media.

Many consumers took to social media while expressing their anger over the brand’s selling of prayer mats as decorative pieces saying that they were disgusted at the religious insensitivity and upset at the same time that the seller was making money selling holy mats labeling them “fringe trim Greek fret carpets” despite having a picture of the Holy Kabah and mosques on them.