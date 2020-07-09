Daily Times

Online retailor Shein under fire for selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs

Online retailer Shein came under fire last weekend after the post on its official page selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs went viral on social media.

Say what? The rugs, which were decorated with mosques and various Arabic motifs, were called 'fringe trim carpets'

Many consumers took to social media while expressing their anger over the brand’s selling of prayer mats as decorative pieces saying that they were disgusted at the religious insensitivity and upset at the same time that the seller was making money selling holy mats labeling them “fringe trim Greek fret carpets” despite having a picture of the Holy Kabah and mosques on them.

Angry: In addition to the images of the rugs, she also included screenshots of some of the reviews from customers who were using the mats for everyday use.

