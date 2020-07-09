India spreads fake news about Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan refutes reports of his death propagated by the Indian lobby on social media and said that fake news was circulated regarding him.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that his profile at Wikipedia was manipulated to propagate reports of his death, causing distress among his family and friends.

The foreign minister said rumours were spread about his death which tormented his family members and acquaintances. “With grace of Allah Almighty, I am in good health and on path of recovery,” Qureshi added.

The minister also advised the people not to believe in such rumours.

As part of conspiracy by the Indian lobby, attempts were made to spread mischievous and misleading disinformation on Wikipedia and social media about Pakistan s foreign minister which were exposed.

