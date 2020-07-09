Daily Times

COAS Bajwa lauds improved security situation in KP

Web Desk

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and appreciated improved security situations and steps for better border management including fencing in tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the army chief was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, progress on development works and socio-economic uplift in the tribal districts.

The COAS lauded security forces in assisting civil administration for fight against COVID-19; particularly the effective containment efforts.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

 

