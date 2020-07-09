UMT alumnus honoured with ‘The Diana Award’

Nabila Abbas, Alumnus UMT has been awarded with the prestigious “The Diana Award” for her social action and humanitarian efforts. She has been selected from Pakistan for her mission to educate women and girls growing up in rural Pakistan, empowering them by bringing sustainable positive change in their lives to achieve their ambitions.

“The Diana Award” was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

Nabila has been an outstanding student and member of the UMT community. She also created the Aviation Literary Forum, which provides a space to encourage other girls to realize their dreams. She is currently completing her Aviation degree and is using her global platform to represent girls in rural areas of Pakistan. Nabila Abbas has worked for Education advocacy and rural educational developments/reforms for women in her hometown choti zareen. She has also been running her father’s school where students are being taught free of cast. She further expressed that my parents and UMT have always been very supportive in this journey of success.

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad congratulated Nabila Abbas and appreciated her efforts for achieving this great milestone. He said that students like Nabila Abbas are not just pride of UMT but for the whole Nation. Ibrahim Murad also expressed that UMT takes pride in developing professionals of International standards and enables them to make contribution to the development of human capital.