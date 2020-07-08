Hizbulmujahideen conducts conference on Burhan Day

Muzaffarabad: Burhan Shaheed conference was held on the fourth martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani under the aegis of Hizbulmujahideen here on Wednesday.

The event was presided by Deputy Supreme Commander Hizbulmujahideen Saif ullah Khalid.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Saif ullah said that after the martyrdom of Burhan wani more than 450 Kashmiri youngsters embraced martyrdom including Dr. Sabzar, Professor Rafi Butt, Dr. Manan Bashir Wani, Junaid Ashraf Sehrai and others.

“we reiterate that our struggle for freedom and resistance movement will continue until we get liberation from Indian Occupation” Saif maintained.

He stated that our freedom fighters are engaged in resistance with small arms throughout the state.

He said, “It is exemplary that they are facing 0.9 million armed forces.”

He added that the resistance of public in Indian Occupied Kashmir is like an iron wall against Indian atrocities.

Saifullah made a clear statement that we will not compromise on the blood of our 0.5 million martyrs.

He demanded government of Pakistan to help Kashmiri freedom fighters which is legitimate according to UN resolutions, “if government do not take any concrete measures for Kashmir cause then Kashmiri people will bear irreparable loss” he added.

Naib Ameer Jamaat e Islami Azad Kashmir Sheikh Aqeel ur Rehman, Malik Muhammad Abdullah, Shamsher Khan, Muhammad Azam Ghazi, Asghar Rasool and Khalid Mehmood Zaidi were also present on the occasion.

People in the conference also marched from Eidgah to Laal Chowk Upper adda.