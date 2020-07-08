Murtaza Wahab says Sindhi govt released ‘verified’ JIT reports

KARACHI: Government of Sindh Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the provincial government fulfilled its promise of release ‘verified’ Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports over judicial orders.

Wahab claimed that the Federal Minister Ali Zaidi recently conducted a press conference where he only talked about the speculations being made on social media platforms.

He said that all government documents would have contained signatures and stamps, therefore, nobody could claim about having a JIT report with only four signatures.

He also said that there were seven members in a JIT who would sign on a final report. It was the authority of the government to constitute a JIT and its report would be signed by its head first, he added.

“The head of a JIT would submit the report to the Ministry of Interior,” he further said.

Wahab said that a seven-member JIT had been constituted in Uzair Baloch case and the provincial government released ‘verified’ JIT reports signed by seven members.

He said that Zaidi admitted that he did not possess an official document and it should be asked from where he was getting the documents.