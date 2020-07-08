Chinese scientists reveal analysis of weird substance found on the moon’s far side by Yutu 2 rover

Chinese scientists have published an analysis of a curious substance on the moon which generated widespread interest following its discovery by the Yutu 2 rover last year.

The discovery was made by a Yutu 2 drive team member in July 2019, during lunar day 8 of the rover’s mission, which is part of China’s Chang’e 4 mission to explore the far side of the moon.

Scientists say that the material resembles lunar impact melt breccia samples returned by NASA’s Apollo missions.

A report adds that the substance is made predominantly of plagioclase (45 percent), pyroxene (7 percent) and olivine (6 percent), which are common minerals on the moon, apart from the glassy substance itself.

However, the substance is, as expected by scientists, made up of rock.

The authors describe the material as a dark greenish and glistening impact melt breccia, measuring 20 inches by 6 inches (52 by 16 centimeters). These features are signs of possible presence of glasses, which are usually sourced from impact melts or from volcanic eruptions.

On 2 January 2019, China’s Chang’e-4 lunar probe created history by becoming the first spacecraft to land on the far side of the Moon.