NA to host Pak-Afghan parliamentary friendship group meeting

National Assembly will on Wednesday host the inaugural meeting of Executive Committee of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The meeting will be attended by key ministers of the cabinet, parliamentarians, advisors and special assistants to the prime minister, Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan and relevant federal secretaries.

The meeting will seek to complement the democratic vision of the house to promote parliamentary role in deepening bilateral relationship with Afghanistan.

Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship group was first established in the National Assembly of Pakistan on 24th March 2005. Since then, the group has remained active in terms of parliamentary interactions, cooperation on parliamentary businesses and maintenance of parliamentary oversight of the bilateral relations between the two countries.