NA Speaker calls meeting of parliamentary parties’ leaders today

A session of the National Assembly will be held at 4:00 pm at the Parliament House today.

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly session while Speaker Asad Qaiser has also convened a meeting of the leaders of the parliamentary parties.

The convened meeting will be chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. The meeting will be held at Parliament House today at 3.30 pm ahead of the National Assembly session.

Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi, Asad Umar, Dr. Shirin Mazari, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Syed Aminul Haq, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Zaheeruddin Babar have been invited to attend the meeting.

Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehr from GDA, Khalid Hussain Magsi from Balochistan Awami Party, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal from Balochistan National Party, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti from Jamhoori Watan Party and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani have also been invited. PPP parliamentary leaders Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, PML-N’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah, Shahida Akhtar Ali from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan, and Amir Haider Azam Khan from Awami National Party have been invited to attend the meeting.