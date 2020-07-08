President urges privileged ones to help the poor amidst COVID-19

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the affluent section of society needed to support the relief efforts of the government and help the poor families affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Pandemic had brought many economic and social challenges which could be met by the joint efforts of all segments of society. The President expressed these views while talking to the CEO, Telenor Pakistan, Mr. Irfan Wahab Khan, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The CEO Telenor presented a donation worth of Rs. 61 million to the President to support the relief efforts of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) against Covid-19 in the country. He informed the President that Telenor Pakistan had joined hands with PRCS to provide food ration packs for 4500 poor families in nine districts and Personal Protective Equipments to doctors and Paramedics in eleven districts of the country affected by Covid-19.

The President appreciated the contribution provided by the Telenor to help the poor families and support the relief efforts of PRCS.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi has asked Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to further increase its outreach and provide medical help to the people affected by coronavirus. He underlined the need for enhanced coordination among PRCS, Ministry of National Health Services and NDMA so as to effectively respond to Covid-19 Pandemic. He gave these directions during a presentation given by Chairman PRCS, Mr. Abrar-ul-Haq, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The Chairman PRCS highlighted the steps taken by his organization with regard to provision of food and health services to the families affected by Covid-19. He informed that PRCS had supported ten thousand families by providing Rs. 16,000/- to each family. “Similarly, food ration have been distributed among thousands of families, besides providing Personal Protective Equipments to doctors and nurses”, he added. The President lauded the efforts and contribution made by the PRCS for providing food rations and medical assistance to the people affected by Covid-19.