Departmental promotion basic right of every police official: Punjab IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that every officer and official in force deserves the basic right of departmental promotion based upon merit and seniority so performance indicators should be kept in view for assessment of performance of officers and officials serving in offices and field because field staff has to face more punishments as compared with officers and officials serving in offices.

He moreover added that, with respect to promotion rules, professional training, field experience and performance evaluation report along with other matters of officers and officials must be kept in view whereas complete transparency, impartiality and observance of SOPs should be made part in process of promotions.

These views were expressed by him while directing to officers in executive board session at central police office. Promotion Rules of junior rank officers besides other Departmental issues were discussed in detail.

The meeting also discussed issues related to promotion of Inspector Rank officers and it was decided that for the promotion of Inspector rank officers, next promotion boards session shall be held in their respective regions and in central police office, the final decision in this regard will be taken at the next meeting of the Executive Board in consultation with all officers and by majority vote.

During the session, Addl IG Establishment BA Nasir and DIG Legal Jawad Dogar gave briefings on draft of Punjab Police promotion rules (Junior Rank 2020) whereas all officers presented their recommendations and suggestions based upon their observations. While directing to officers IG Punjab said that in order to improve promotion rules, the presented suggestions should be included in draft and put up in next session so that decision making might be taken in this regard.

IG Punjab also issued orders regarding other departmental issues. In the session, Addl IG Welfare and Finance Tariq Masood Yaseen, Addl IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Commandant PC Kunwar Shah Rukh, Addl IG Elite Farooq Mazhar, Addl IG Investigation Fiaz Ahmad Dev, Addl IG traffic Sahibzada Shehzada Sultan, Commandant Police Training College Chung captain retired Ahsaan Tufail, Addl IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai and Addl IG Special Branch, Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh along with other officers were present.