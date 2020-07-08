IHC reserves judgment on another plea against construction of temple

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved judgment on another petition filed against the construction of temple. Justice Amir Farooq took up the case for hearing Tuesday and reserved the judgment after hearing the parties concerned. The petitioner Khushnood Khan appeared before the court while Deputy Attorney General Khalid Mehmood represented the federation. The petitioner took the plea 4 kanals land was allotted to temple. This land was allotted illegally. There are 3 temples already in Islamabad and Rawalpindi therefore, providing grant for construction of temple is extravagance. Deputy Attorney General told the court work on temple has been stopped and the matter is with Council for Islamic Ideology. The court reserved judgment after hearing the arguments of counsels from both sides.