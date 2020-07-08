Mafia fattening under patronage of government, says PML-N

PML-N has said mafia is fattening under the patronage of government and owing to ineptness of the government the economy has been undermined and the development projects have been devastated.

” mafia is fattening under the tutelage of government. All are being seen Hajjis and Namazis in its ranks and corruption in the other parties by the government. The electricity is in abundance but its tariff is skyrocketing day to day. The people have been driven into hell during the two years. Government has not delivered even one of its promises. The absurd allegations by the incumbent government has made the CPEC controversial”, this was said by PML-N leader Khawaja Asif while talking to media men here Tuesday.

He held when we were launching energy projects the sitting Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was burning electricity bills while standing on container. How he is saying now that CPEC is future of Pakistan. He is now inaugurating the projects launched by PML-N government every where and is taking credit.

He claimed the projects were not launched by any government as many as were initiated in Nawaz Sharif regime. PTI ruled KP for five years but not a single project was launched by it therein.

Our circular debt has soared to 2100 billion rupees at present, he said adding the present government has doubled circular debt.

The present rulers wasted nations precious one and a half year in sit ins, he said. The projects launched by PTI government have turned into tombs today, he added. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the incompetent government has devastated national economy. Food security was our 2025 project. Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have outpaced us on economic front. He held the absurd allegations levelled by the PTI ministers have made the CPEC controversial. They have levelled allegations of corruption against me. I challenge them they should bring investigation agencies from all over the world and prove corruption of even a single pie against me. He alleged government has launched offensive against HEC and has suspended its funds. HEC staffers are being expelled forcibly. I request Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of government attack on HEC. He said the federal government is working without any plan for the past two years. He said ten secretaries of the higher education department had been replaced in these two years. “What management do you expect there when you would change the secretary every two to three months,” the PML-N leader asked. He said six commissioners and five deputy commissioners were replaced in the Dera Ghazi Khan division, which is the home constituency of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“Imagine, does any one play football with departments this way,” Iqbal asked. “They have made the administrative machine of Pakistan a toy.”

He challenged the cabinet members to prove corruption allegations against the opposition leaders.