KU removes entrance test requirement for various programs

The University of Karachi has removed the entrance test for admission in various programs for the academic session 2020-21.

The candidates for programs including MS (Surgery) MPhil, Ph.D., and MD (Medicine) will not be required to do an entrance test.

The candidates will be evaluated on their interviews conducted by respective departmental research committees. Interested students will be required to submit scanned copies of their admission forms.

KU is offering admissions in various departments, including faculties of arts and social sciences, science, law, medicine, pharmacy, and others.