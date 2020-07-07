Japan keen to import basmati rice, allows export of mangoes

Japan has shown keen interest in developing mutual agricultural research and importing basmati rice from Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori called on Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and discussed ways and means to enhance mutual cooperation in different sectors.

The minister also stressed the need for enhancing mutual cooperation in transfer of technology from Japan particularly agricultural machinery.

Matsuda Kuninori mentioned that Pakistani mango was more fragrant and showed interest in export of Basmati Rice from Pakistan. Pakistan exported $3847 thousand worth Basmati Rice last year to Japan, he added. The Japanese ambassador also showed interest in developing mutual agricultural research.

He said that Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) Japan had granted market access to fresh Pakistani mango, which was subject to offshore disinfestations treatment, sterilization at a temperature of 47 C or higher for 25 minutes using saturated steam at vapour heat treatment facility dully approved by DPP and National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) of Japan and pre-clearance program by Japanese Inspectors. The export of Pakistani mangoes (Sindhri & Chaunsa) from Pakistan to Japan is underway.