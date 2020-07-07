Table for one? this restaurant is offering a partner for you

Café’s all over the world are trying to come up with ideas to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular health cafe has brought a number of giant teddy bears to the party, to help their customers with social distancing.

They have intelligently placed huge plush teddy bears on seats such that the customers are approximately 1 meter apart, which marks up to a distance of 3.2 feet, the safe recommended distance between people in France.

You’ll see two huge teddy bears sat outside at tables on the welcoming outdoor area, so even if you’re just passing by, we bet you’ll find it hard not to stop. Inside, teddy bears of all sizes will be seated at tables around the room.

It is difficult for businesses to open and gain back their customers, but it is slowly going to happen, hence, it is nice to see people come up with ways to minimize risks of infection with such creative ideas.