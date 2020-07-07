Channel 24 to resume its transmissions

Lahore High Court has cancelled the ‘illegal’ order issued by PEMRA to suspend Channel 24’s license.

Alhamdollilah LHC cancels PEMRA illegal order to suspend @24NewsHD ‘s license . We will be back on air iA ! — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) July 7, 2020

A huge shukriya 2 al those in the journalists associations/community, media houses, lawyers/Bar associations , human rights groups, citizens & politicians who raised their voice against PEMRA’s illegal suspension of @24NewsHD’s license. V make mistakes but believe in rule of law — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) July 7, 2020

The Pakistan Electronic Media Authority Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday suspended with “immediate effect” television channel 24NewsHD’s licence for “illegal transmission of news and current affairs content”.

According to a press release issued by the regulatory authority, the channel Value TV — for which the license was issued to Central Media Network Pvt — had “illegally” changed its name to 24NewsHD. The channel was granted the licence to air entertainment content but instead it was “persistently illegally and unlawfully airing news and current affairs in continuous violation of Pemra laws”, the statement read.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) on Saturday expressed condemnation over the suspension of the transmission of channel 24 News HD under the orders of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

According an AEMEND joint statement today, PEMRA has been strongly urged to take back the suspension orders.

The statement said that 24 News should be allowed to convert its license like other channels.

The group said the channel has been operational since past six years, with a big workforce and its suspension can exacerbate the crisis in the media industry.

Notably, the journalist’s community staged protests outside the governor house and PEMRA office. They urged the government to resume the transmissions of channel as it is a source of income of hundreds of employees.