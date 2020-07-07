Message from Hamilton CEO Vivian Stauffer

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead Hamilton into the future. I’ve always been proud to work for a brand that values authenticity and innovation and I believe our continued commitment to these ideals will bring us great success. At Hamilton, we strive to do much more than tell time with our watches and we hope each of our designs has a lasting impact on our customers. From timing the skies in the cockpit of early aviators to playing a role in major Hollywood films, we’ve kept our pioneering spirit alive since we were founded in 1892.

Today, we create timepieces that celebrate Hamilton’s history without compromising on modern technology. Our collections combine our heritage with Swiss precision watchmaking and include Swiss-made field, pilot and dive watches for the outdoor enthusiast, vintage-inspired and contemporary designs for the modern individual, and the iconic, triangular-shaped Ventura for those with a style all their own. Every Hamilton watch is designed at our headquarters in Switzerland from high quality materials and is powered by an automatic or quartz movement. For 10 years now, we are available in Pakistan and are glad to have started the adventure with our trusted partner Sonraj.

On a personal note, Hamilton aligns with my own passions and I’m proud to now be the lead representative of the brand. I’ve been a pilot for many years and enjoy biking and hiking in my free time. I invite you to learn more about Hamilton’s commitment to excellence and our spirit of exploration. Discover the stories behind our aerobatic pilot ambassadors, our record-breaking free diver, and the many on-screen characters who rely on their Hamilton watch in movies and TV shows. I’m looking forward to helping Hamilton grow even further in the years to come and I hope you will join us on this journey. Wishing you and your families’ best wishes and health.”